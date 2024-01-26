Dayton and Lafayette reach agreement in mediation; Dayton expected to drop lawsuit

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dayton town officials and the Lafayette authorities were scheduled to meet in court Friday, but days earlier the two municipalities were able to settle their differences over annexation in response to Dayton’s lawsuit.

In August, Dayton filed a lawsuit against Lafayette arguing that the city failed to annex the Carr property in a manner that followed Indiana law and that the city’s approval of the annexation breached its utility contracts with Dayton.

Due to these alleged failures, Dayton attorneys asked the court to nullify Lafayette's proposed annexation, declaring the annexation ordinance to be illegal. Dayton also asked that the court award Dayton the costs and fees from the court proceedings.

Main Street is reflected in the windows of the Dayton town hall, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Dayton.

But on Jan. 22, officials from the two municipalities met in mediation, reaching an agreement.

According to court records, the two municipalities agreed that if the Dayton Town Council approved the condition of the mediation agreement at their next meeting, then Dayton would file an order to dismiss the case.

Prior attempts to reach an agreement through mediation failed last year, but this might have been due to the opinions regarding the matter of members of the former Dayton Town Council.

The 2023 election saw a majority of the council members replaced by Joy Tischer, Rocky Richards and Leah Copas, leaving Marc Buhrmester and Carla Snodgrass outnumbered and the only incumbents left on the council.

The details of the mediation agreement were not available in the court records.

The Journal & Courier reached out to Jacque Chosnek, the Lafayette city attorney, for more information about the mediation agreement but was not able to reach it before the time of publication.

Why did Dayton file a lawsuit against Lafayette?

In July, the city of Lafayette officially approved the super-voluntary annexation filed by the Carr Family Farm II LLC back in March.

The approval saw the incorporation of approximately 132 acres of Carr’s property, which sits along Interstate 65 and Haggerty Lane, into the city of Lafayette.

However, for months officials with Dayton were arguing that the city should not go forward with the annexation, as the town of Dayton had plans to incorporate the Carr property into their town for decades.

Cindy Murray, Lafayette City Clerk, and Lauren Ahlersmeyer, Lafayette City Councilwoman, listen to Marc Buhrmester, Dayton town councilman, explain why the Town of Dayton will continue to fight against the voluntary annexation of the Carr family property into the City of Lafayette, at June's Lafayette City Council meeting, on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Lafayette, Ind.

Dayton expressed their disapproval of the annexation claiming that the property was vital for Dayton’s future growth and that the town had made significant investment planning for future development of the property.

Ultimately, Lafayette moved forward with the annexation, which led to Dayton filing a lawsuit against the city.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Dayton expected to drop annexation lawsuit against Lafayette