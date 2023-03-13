Dayton looking to settle lawsuit stemming from 2019 massive water main break

Dayton city leaders may soon settle a lawsuit from a massive water main break four years ago.

The proposed settlement is asking the Eagle Bridge Company and GPD Inc. to pay the city a total of $700,000, according to a city manager’s report.

Dayton accused the Eagle Bridge Company of causing a break of a 36-inch water main along the Great Miami River which resulted in many Dayton residents losing water pressure and service, according to the report.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton water main break: North Keowee Street to close for 3 weeks for permanent repairs

Dayton claims Eagle Bridge’s negligent construction of the North Keowee Street bridge is what ultimately led to the break and more than 150 million gallons of treated water going into the Great Miami River.

Approval of the settlement is on the Dayton City Commission’s agenda for their Wednesday meeting.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton for a comment and were told the city won’t comment on the settlement until it is voted on Wednesday evening.

We are following this developing story and will update as new information becomes available.















