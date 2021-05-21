Dayton man accused of abusing child for 8 years indicted on child sex charges

May 21—A Dayton man accused of sexually abusing a child for more than eight years was indicted on multiple charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

James Everett, 40, is facing eight counts of rape of a person younger than 13 and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a person younger than 13, according to a grand jury report.

The victim, who is now 12 years old, is known to Everett.

Dayton police began its investigation into Everett after the victim reported the incidents to a friend, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The incidents took place between May 2012 and November 2020.

Everett is scheduled to be arraigned on June 3. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.