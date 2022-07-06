Dayton man accused of attacking woman with machete indicted

Jul. 5—A Dayton man accused of attacking a woman with a machete has been indicted .

Cedric Carson Douglas, 40, was indicted in the Common Pleas Court of Montgomery County Tuesday on three counts of felonious assault.

The charges stem from an incident on June 23, when Dayton police responded to the parking lot of an outdoor tennis court on Deweese Parkway on a stabbing report.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man attacked a woman with a machete.

According to court documents, the woman said she had a brief discussion with Douglas about a parking spot before the attack. He hit the woman in the back and neck with the machete while it was still in its sheath, then took it out of its sheath and hit her on top of the head, leaving a large cut.

He then fled with his dog in a brown vehicle, police said.

Officers said they identified Douglas based off a previous interview describing him, his dog and the car as well as using a partial license plate.

Douglas is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.