Dayton man accused of beating woman with gun, kidnapping her

Aug. 24—A man is accused of beating a woman with a gun before forcing her into a vehicle and driving away in Dayton earlier this year.

Melvin Anthony Brown, 39, of Dayton, is facing two counts each of felonious assault, kidnapping, rape and having weapons under disability, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

His bail was set at $500,000 Wednesday.

On June 11, police were called to the 600 block of Neal Avenue on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman sitting on the front steps of a house with a gunshot wound to her leg, according to court documents.

The woman told officers she was walking home on South Smithville Road early that day when a man came up behind her, an affidavit read.

"He made a vulgar statement and put a gun to her head," court records read. "He struck her several times with the gun and in doing so the firearm discharged striking [the woman] in the leg, breaking her femur."

Brown reportedly forced the woman into a vehicle and then drove away. The woman attempted to pull at the steering wheel while the vehicle was moving, but Brown hit her multiple times and knocked her unconscious, according to the affidavit.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment and also had a sexual assault nurse exam completed.