Dayton man accused of ‘brutal’ double homicide formally charged

The Dayton man accused of killing two women at a gas station late last month is facing charges.

Deante Holden, 32, was indicted Wednesday by a Montgomery County grand jury on four counts each murder and felonious assault, as well as three counts of tampering with evidence.

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton officers arrived at the Shell gas station on W. Third Street around 5 a.m. on Feb. 26 after the clerk hit a silent alarm.

When they got on scene, the clerk directed officers to a black Chevrolet Suburban that was parked at one of the pumps. That was where police found two women, 38-year-old Felicia Brown and 44-year-old Michaela Daniels, shot inside the vehicle. They were later pronounced dead on scene.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed the Suburban pull up to the pump. Dayton police previously said they arrived around 2 a.m. Officers said an apparent struggle happened inside of the vehicle before a man, later identified as Holden, got out of the back seat. Video showed him then shoot into the Suburban “multiple times,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Holden ran from the scene, but allegedly returned later and took both victims’ cell phones and the gun casings from the ground, according to court records.

“This is probably one of the most brutal murders that I’ve seen in my time at Dayton PD, which is 30+ years,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns previously said. “The callousness was just shocking to the body and you’re mind.”

Holden left the scene with two other people roughly two minutes before police arrived.

Holden was arrested March 1. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.