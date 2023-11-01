Dayton man accused of cashing fraudulent checks worth thousands

Oct. 31—A Dayton man is accused of cashing fraudulent checks worth thousands of dollars at area credit unions.

Davion Jamar Henderson, 22, was issued a summons to appear Nov. 14 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. A grand jury indicted him Tuesday for four counts of forgery involving an elderly or disabled person; four counts of forgery; and six counts of receiving stolen property.

Henderson cashed checks belonging to five people, including three seniors ages 82, 81 and 69, with a loss totaling about $7,600, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The incidents happened March 16, March 20, March 22 and March 30, according to court documents.

The Dayton Police Department investigated the fraudulent check case, the prosecutor's office said.