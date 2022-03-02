Dayton man accused of coercing boy to send nude images

Mar. 2—A Dayton man is facing charges after he reportedly coerced a 12-year-old boy to send him nude images.

Michael G. Kent, 48, was charged Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court with 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The investigation began after a Dayton Police Department detective received a report from an out of state sheriff's office that Kent coerced the boy to send him nude photos, according to court documents.

Investigators who had a search warrant seized multiple hard drives and electronics at Kent's home earlier this year.

Photos of the victim were found on the devices, as well as videos of boys engaged in sex acts, according to a court affidavit.

Kent was arrested Tuesday morning in Dayton, according to jail booking records.