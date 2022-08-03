Dayton man accused of critically injuring man with baseball bat facing charges

A Dayton man is facing criminal charges after being accused of attacking another man with a baseball bat.

Steven Garcia, 33, was charged with two counts of felonious assault Tuesday, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. He was arrested Monday by detectives.

Garcia has been accused of assaulting a 29-year-old man with a baseball bat on Sunday.

>> Springfield police issue warning about recent uptick in ATV, recreational vehicle thefts

A woman told police that she was inside a house in the 1600 block of Meriline Ave when she heard screaming. She went outside and saw a man bleeding from his head, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The man told the woman he head been assaulted with a baseball bat by Garcia. The woman told officers she also saw Garcia with the bat.

The woman took the man to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

When a detective went to speak to the victim, he was unconscious. Hospital staff told the detective that the man was “intubated and sedated due to sustaining serious head injuries requiring multiple surgeries,” court records show.

>> U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash

News Center 7 checked Wednesday afternoon and the victim remains in critical condition, a Miami Valley Hospital spokesperson confirmed.

Garcia’s bond was set at $75,000 Wednesday. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records. He’s set to appear in court again on Aug. 11 at 3:30 p.m.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.