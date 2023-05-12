Dayton man accused of deadly February shooting facing charges

A Dayton man accused of shooting and killing another man earlier this year is now facing charges.

Keanthony Strickland, 28, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on six counts, including murder, felonious assault, and weapons charges.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest made after argument leads to deadly shooting in Dayton

The charges stem from a deadly shooting that happened on Oxford Avenue in Dayton in February.

Just after midnight on Feb. 20, Strickland was sitting in his car with a woman on Oxford Ave. when her boyfriend, 38-year-old Al-Jaheem Brown, showed up and started speaking with her.

Strickland then got out of the car and a verbal argument between the two men started, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court.

The verbal argument turned physical and the two men began shoving each other. The woman tried to break them up and that was when Brown allegedly pushed her out of the way, according to court documents. It was then that Strickland allegedly pulled out a gun from his pocket and shot Brown three times in the back.

When police got on scene, they found Brown and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

>> ‘Doubling down on our efforts;’ USPS announces new steps to prevent mail theft, carrier robberies

Strickland drove off from the scene. His 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was later found parking in a spill over lot.

He turned himself in two days later and has been booked in the Montgomery County Jail ever since. He’s currently being held on a $1 million bond.

Strickland is scheduled to appear in court next on May 16.