Dayton man accused of intentionally driving car into Huber Heights house indicted

Sep. 2—A Dayton man indicted Wednesday on more than a dozen charges is accused of intentionally driving his car into a house last month occupied by six people, including a child, in Huber Heights.

Jeffrey Allen Leonard, 60, is scheduled to appear Tuesday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for six counts of felonious assault; two counts of violation of a protection order while committing a felony; aggravated burglary; vandalism; obstructing official business; and misdemeanor charges of assault and domestic violence.

Leonard is accused of crashing a white older model Mercury Grand Marquis full-size sedan the afternoon of Aug. 21 through the front of a single-story brick home owned by family members.

"The defendant purposefully drove his vehicle through the front of a residence in the 4300 block of Longfellow Avenue," said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman.

Inside were two men, three women and an 11-year-old, according to his indictment. Two family members, a man and woman, had protection orders against Leonard.

Leonard was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries. No one else was hurt.

Following his hospital discharge, Leonard was booked the evening of Aug. 24 into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains in custody, records show.