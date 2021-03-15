Dayton man accused of killing over $10 loses bid to toss evidence
Mar. 15—A Montgomery County judge has denied a motion to suppress evidence by a man who is accused of killing another over $10.
Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Katherine Huffman overruled the motion to suppress filed by James Miller, 57. Miller is charged with murder and felonious assault in connection to the death of 58-year-old Terry Young.
Prosecutors said the two had been metal scrapping when they began to argue over $10 Miller believed Young had cheated him out of.
"The defendant stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife, and then got into his vehicle and drove over the victim before fleeing," prosecutors said in a press release announcing the indictment in the case in October. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Miller was arrested in Virginia and was extradited to Montgomery County.
Miller has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. He is currently incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail on $950,000 bond.
In her ruling, Huffman said that search warrants, photo identification and statements collected by law enforcement collected during their investigation were obtained legally. The defense had sought that the items be banned from use in the case.
A next court date has not been set.