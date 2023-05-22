Dayton man accused of knife attack facing charges

A Dayton man is facing charges after allegedly attacking another man with a knife.

Deomontay Hawes, 31, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records filed Monday.

A male victim told police that Hawes and a woman known to him were over at his apartment on Riverside Drive when he claimed Hawes was “being disrespectful” to the woman, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court earlier this month.

The victim got upset at his behavior and that was when he claimed Hawes pulled a knife out and threatened him. When he started confronting Hawes about the knife, he claimed Hawes started cutting him.

After a bloody fight, Hawes and the woman ran from the apartment with the knife. The victim told police he had a “deep cut on his chest and left forearm.”

When talking to police, Hawes said he and the woman were arguing and the victim took it the wrong way, according to court records. He said during the fight, the knife he had in a holster fell off. He claimed that the victim cut himself “because he did not do it,” court records state.

Hawes was arrested and booked in the Montgomery County Jail on May 11. He’s set to appear in court next on May 25.