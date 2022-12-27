Dayton man accused of murder at shopping center parking lot indicted on charges

A Dayton man is facing murder charges after an investigation linked him to a deadly shooting earlier this year.

Quinn Mattison, 27, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Tuesday on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened in the early morning hours of May 29, News Center 7 previously reported.

Police and medics were called to the Gettysburg Plaza shopping center in the 2100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue on reports of a person shot.

“We need an officer right here right now,” one 911 caller said in a call previously obtained in a News Center 7 public records request. “He got shot! Come get this man! They shot him up.”

When crews arrived on scene they found Reinaldo Taylor, 33, of Dayton, in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Taylor was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene and an investigation revealed that a man, identified by detectives as Mattison, exited a silver SUV and shot Taylor several times, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. Mattison then allegedly drove off in an unknown direction.

Mattison was arrested June 30. He was indicted on weapons charges in an unrelated case in July, according to online court records. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Mattison is scheduled to appear in court next on Thursday.