Dayton man accused of preventing infant’s breathing charged in connection to his death

A Dayton man is facing charges in connection to the death of his two-month-old son.

Involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges were filed against James Gilmore, 31, Wednesday evening, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

On July 21, police responded to a “person down” call at an apartment in the 3300 block of White Oak Drive. Upon arrival, they found medics attempting life-saving measures on a two-month-old boy.

>> Oregon District Shooting: Events scheduled Thursday to mark 3 years since mass shooting

The infant was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where medical staff said his injuries were consistent with abuse, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. The baby died from his injuries on July 28.

Gilmore was caring for his son when he became unresponsive. Police said he denied knowing what caused the infant to become unresponsive.

During an investigation, detectives obtained surveillance footage from the day officers were called to the apartment.

>> UPDATE: 14-year-old boy identified as victim killed in Dayton accidental shooting

“Video revealed Mr. Gilmore taking actions to prevent [the infant] from breathing, leading to his eventual unresponsiveness,” according to the statement of facts.

News Center 7 checked Thursday just after noon and Gilmore was not listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.



