Dayton man accused of selling meth near Austin Landing pleads guilty

Jun. 8—A 41-year-old man on supervised released due to a previous federal case pleaded guilty to selling meth near Austin Landing in Miami Twp.

Terry Scott Jones, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Southern District of Ohio.

He is facing a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

In March, the City of Moraine got a search warrant for Jones' hotel at the Home2Suites at Austin Landing. Detectives found more than 89 grams of meth and a loaded firearm, according to the Southern District of Ohio.

A year ago, in March 2020, Jones was reportedly sentenced to a year in federal prison for aiding and abetting firearm thefts from a Federal Firearms Licensee.

The investigation is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is part of the DOJ's efforts to reduce violent crime.