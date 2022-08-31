Dayton man accused of setting fire to clothes, trash, carpet inside house

Aug. 31—A Dayton man is accused of intentionally setting a fire on Saturday inside a Dayton house.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Christgene Lee Staten, 23, during his arraignment Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court for one count of arson, a felony.

He reportedly set fire to clothing, trash and carpet in the hallway and bedroom inside a single-family house in the 700 block of North Paul Laurence Dunbar St., according to an affidavit.

"Staten admitted (to police) he was in the structure and responsible for the fire," the affidavit stated.

Staten remains in the Montgomery County Jail. He is next due in court Sept. 6.