Dayton man accused of sexual abuse, extortion sentenced to prison

A Dayton man now knows how long he’ll be behind bars after pleading guilty to sex abuse and extortion charges.

Kendall Jones, 21, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to News Center 7.

This came after he pleaded guilty to three counts each of sexual battery and extortion, and one count of gross sexual imposition earlier this month, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Jones was also designated a Tier III Sexual Offender, which will require him to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

An investigation showed that Jones had been threatening to share nude photos of the victim, who is now 15 years old, on social media if she did not perform sex acts with him.

The conduct began in 2019 when the minor was 12 years old and lasted into 2020.

Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. previously said this case was “an example of why children, or anyone for that matter, should never post, share or send compromising photos of themselves on the internet.”