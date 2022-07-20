Dayton man accused in sexual attack of neighbor

Jul. 20—Bond was set at $200,000 for a Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting a neighbor earlier this month when she asked to borrow laundry soap.

Landry Chinamula, 23, was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for kidnapping and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Dayton police responded at 8:45 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Laura Avenue after a woman said a neighbor, identified as Chinamula, allowed her to come inside to get some laundry soap. When she could not find it and started to leave, she said Chinamula grabbed her, according to an affidavit.

The woman told police that Chinamula touched her inappropriately on the outside and inside of her clothing and at one point pulled down her pants before she elbowed him in the stomach area, then hit him in the chest area, the affidavit stated.

Chinamula has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his arrest Friday night. He is next due in court July 25.