Dayton man accused of sexually abusing teen indicted on 13 charges

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio

Mar. 17—A 57-year-old Dayton man accused of sexually abusing a young teenage girl is facing more than a dozen charges.

Marvin Montero was indicted on seven counts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of rape and three counts of sexual battery, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

The victim reported the multiple incidents of sexual abuse to police earlier this month, including one incident that took place the same day she notified police, according to an affidavit.

Montero is known to the victim.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

