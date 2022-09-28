Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl booked into jail

Sep. 28—A Dayton man indicted on Monday of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Vuitton Pierre Respress Sr., 19, faces charges of rape of a child under 13 years old by force and rape of a child under 10 years old, according to court records.

The Dayton Police Department began an investigation after the girl's mother took the girl to Dayton Children's Hospital, where an examination determined the girl had been sexually assaulted, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The girl was known to Respress, the prosecutor's office said.

He is scheduled to appear Oct. 11 for arraignment in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.