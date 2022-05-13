Dayton man accused of shooting, injuring man with rifle indicted

May 13—A 52-year-old Dayton man indicted Thursday is accused of shooting and wounding another man with a rifle inside a Dayton apartment building.

Andre L. Harrington is scheduled to be arraigned May 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence.

Dayton police were called around 10:45 p.m. April 2 to the 2000 block of Catalpa Drive on a report of a shooting. A man yelled from the window to responding officers that someone was shot in the hallway of an apartment, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

At the rear of the apartment building, officers saw a man later identified as Harrington drop something on the ground as he tried to run away. Officers stopped him and found that he had discarded a .22 rifle.

The gunshot victim, a 42-year-old Dayton man who was shot in the upper right torso, was expected to recover.

Harrington reportedly admitted to having the rifle but denied shooting the victim, the affidavit stated.

He was booked April 3 into the Montgomery County Jail on a $10,000 bond, but was freed after bail was posted April 5, court records show.