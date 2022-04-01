Dayton man accused of shooting, killing man from vehicle

Apr. 1—A Dayton man is facing murder charges after he reportedly shot and killed a man from a vehicle last weekend.

Chandler Lamar Brown, 18, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and one count of discharge of a firearm near a prohibited premise, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Brown is accused of firing a gun from a moving vehicle at another vehicle early Saturday morning while on North Broadway Street. The driver of the second vehicle, 47-year-old Anthony Render of Dayton, was shot and killed during the incident, according to an affidavit.

Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1100 block of North Broadway Street after receiving multiple reports of gunfire.

"Upon arrival officers located a vehicle that been involved in a crash and observed the adult male driver was unresponsive," Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said earlier this week. "Officers forced entry into the vehicle to provide aid and found the individual was suffering from gunshot wounds. The driver was transported to the hospital by medics where his condition was determined to be life-threatening, and tragically he died [Monday] morning as a result of his injuries."

Hall said the initial investigation indicated it was not a random shooting.

A warrant was issued for Brown's arrest Thursday afternoon, according to court documents.

We will update this story as more information is available.