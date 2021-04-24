Dayton man accused of shooting at liquor store workers after card declined is indicted

Jen Balduf, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read
Apr. 23—A 46-year-old Dayton man was indicted Friday for allegedly shooting at McGuire's Liquor Store staff last month when his credit card was declined.

Shawn Jermaine Parker is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability for prior offense of violence and drug convictions; each of the charges also carries a three-year firearm specification. He also is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies were called March 7 to McGuire's Liquor Store at 4211 N. Main St. in Harrison Twp. on a report of shots fired.

Three employees told deputies that a man, later identified as Parker, came into the store and was upset that his card was declined, according to court documents. He got into an argument with an employee after he tried to pay for his items with a credit card in the name of Shawn Parker that was declined.

"The male then left the business and returned with a firearm and started firing at the employees," an affidavit read.

Video surveillance showed him fleeing in a gold or tan Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Parker later was identified as the suspect, and an employee was able to identify him in a photo lineup, court documents stated, and investigators learned that Parker's relative owned a gold or tan Monte Carlo.

Deputies on March 18 found Parker at a home on Foxboro Drive in Trotwood, where a Monte Carlo that was spray-painted black was found. A search of the home revealed the clothes Parker reportedly was wearing at the liquor store and black spray paint, according to court records.

Parker has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his March 18 arrest by sheriff's deputies.

