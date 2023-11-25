Dayton man accused of shooting man at house party sentenced

A Dayton man is accused of shooting another man five times at a house party last year.

Michael Steven Joseph Johnson, 30, was sentenced to five years of parole after being convicted of aggravated assault.

Johnson took a plea deal on Oct. 6 which dismissed two counts of felonious assaults and one count of having weapons under disability.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a house party in the 2000 block of Speice Avenue around 4:20 a.m. on July 9, 2022.

The gunshot victim’s friend told police that he, the victim, Johnson, and a friend of Johnson had gotten into an argument at the party.

The victim’s friend said he and Johnson’s friend were able to cool things down initially, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The victim and Johnson went outside and the victim’s friend then said he heard loud arguing.

When he went outside, the victim’s friend told police he saw Johnson shooting a firearm. He looked to see what Johnson was shooting at and “saw [the victim] fall to the ground,” according to court records.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.