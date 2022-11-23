Dayton man accused of shooting at off duty detective indicted

A man accused of shooting at an off-duty detective in Dayton has been indicted.

Claude Chadwell, 56, was indicted Wednesday on counts of felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

On Nov. 10, an off-duty Dayton Police detective was leaving his residence with his son and son’s girlfriend. While driving in the area of Ewalt and Dwight Avenues, Chadwell allegedly began to follow the detective’s vehicle and eventually pulled up next to the detective.

The front passenger was “acting erratic and screaming” at the detective, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. He then reached for his waistband. It was then that the detective produced his firearm “in fear of his safety and then drove off at a high rate of speed.

Chadwell is accused of then chasing the detective’s car and firing approximately 12 shots at the car.

According to court records, Chadwell said he didn’t know the man was a detective and thought that he was trying to break into his garage.

“When Chadwell was asked why he fired at the vehicle fleeing from him, he said because he was ‘pissed,’” the statement of facts read.

Chadwell is currently not in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 8.







