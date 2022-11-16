Dayton man accused of shooting at off duty detective facing assault charges

A Dayton man is facing charges after police say he shot at an off duty Dayton Police detective.

Claude Chadwell, 56, was charged with three counts of felonious assault, three counts of having weapons while under disability and one count each of receiving stolen property, tampering evidence and a separate weapons charge, according to online court records.

On Nov. 10, an off duty Dayton Police detective was leaving his residence with his son and son’s girlfriend. While driving in the area of Ewalt and Dwight Avenues, Chadwell allegedly began to follow the detective’s vehicle and eventually pulled up next to the detective.

The front passenger was “acting erratic and screaming” at the detective, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. He then reached for his waistband. It was then that the detective produced his firearm “in fear of his safety and then drove off at a high rate of speed.

Chadwell is accused of then chasing the detective’s vehicle and firing approximately 12 shots at the vehicle.

Chadwell was arrested on Monday. Court records said he admitted to shooting at the detective. He said he didn’t know the man was a detective and thought the he was trying to break into his garage.

“When Chadwell was asked why he fired at the vehicle fleeing from him, he said because he was ‘pissed,’” the statement of facts read.

Chadwell made his first court appearance Tuesday. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.



