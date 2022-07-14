Dayton man accused of shooting victim 5 times at house party facing charges

A Dayton man is accused of shooting another man five times at a house party last weekend.

Michael Steven Joseph Johnson, 30, was charged this week with two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under while under disability for a prior drug conviction, according to court documents filed Monday in Dayton Municipal Court.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a house party in the 2000 block Speice Avenue around 4:20 a.m. on July 9.

The gunshot victim’s friend told police that himself, the victim, Johnson and a friend of Johnson had gotten into an argument at the party. The victim’s friend said he and Johnson’s friend were able to cool things down initially, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The victim and Johnson went outside and the victim’s friend then said he heard loud arguing.

When he went outside, the victim’s friend told police he saw Johnson shooting a firearm. He looked to see what Johnson was shooting at and “saw [the victim] fall to the ground,” according to court records.

The victim “was shot five times,” the affidavit and statement of facts stated.

Johnson was arrested Tuesday and booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is in stable condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.



