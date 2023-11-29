Dayton man accused of stabbing former friend in the neck

Nov. 29—A man was charged after he reportedly stabbed his former friend in the neck in Dayton late Monday night.

Tyrese Lamar Weaver, 19, of Dayton, is facing two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He's accused of a stabbing man at an apartment in the 200 block of Victor Avenue around 11:22 p.m. Monday.

The stabbing victim identified Weaver as his "ex-friend," according to court documents.

The man told detectives Weaver knocked on his apartment window, so he went outside to talk to him.

"(He) said Tyrese told him he just hurt someone and needed to come inside," read an affidavit.

When he refused to let Weaver in, Weaver reportedly asked for money and the man said he didn't have any.

Weaver then stabbed the man in the neck and fled, according to court records. The man went to a neighbor's to call the police.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and is listed in non-life threatening condition, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Officers found Weaver walking down Salem Avenue and took him into custody.

"Officers noted they immediately observed blood on Tyrese's shoes," read an affidavit. "Officers Mirandized Tyrese. After several varying accounts of the incident, Tyrese said he stabbed (the other man) in self-defense."

Weaver was booked into the Montgomery County Jail early Tuesday morning.

The Dayton Police Department's Violent Offender Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.