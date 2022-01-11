Dayton man accused of stabbing man with box cutter no longer faces charges

Jan. 11—A Montgomery County grand jury on Monday declined to indict a man accused of stabbing another man in the back New Year's Eve following an argument.

Dayton police and medics were called at 3:40 p.m. Dec. 31 to the BP station on West Third Street.

A man with a large stab wound on his back and arm said he was stabbed during a fight. He also had a box cutter, which he said he took from the suspect during the fight, according to an affidavit.

A block away officers found a man who matched the description of the assailant, who was identified as 37-year-old Jacob Miles Bement. He also had on a pair of bloody gloves, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

During a police interview, Bement said he was in an argument with another man but he denied there was a physical altercation, according to the affidavit.

The man who suffered the stab wound told police he did not want to pursue charges, but Bement was charged with two counts of felonious assault through Dayton Municipal Court. The case was dismissed after a grand jury ignored the charges, records show.

Bement had been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Dec. 31 arrest.