Dayton man accused of stabbing woman to death facing murder charges

A Dayton man is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed a woman to death at an apartment complex Friday.

Police were called to the Wentworth Apartments in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue around 7 p.m. by the property manager for the building. In a 911 call obtained through a public records request, the man told dispatchers he saw blood in a hallway and heard a woman screaming in one of the apartments.

“You said someone is being stabbed?” A dispatcher asked the caller in a 911 call.

“Yes, there’s blood all out here,” the caller answered.

The property owner said the woman in the apartment where the screaming came from normally lived alone, but there had been a male staying in the resident, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Police said Deandre Lloyd, 42, was seen exiting the apartment in question as officer approached it. When he saw police, Lloyd ran down the hall, up the stairs and toward the exit.

Lloyd was taken into custody when he exited the building. Police noted in court records that his shirt and pants had blood on them and that he had a bloodied knife in his possession.

Officers inside the apartment found an unresponsive woman who had been stabbed multiple times. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, according to the affidavit.

The woman’s identity has not been released yet, but a police report lists her as being 65 years old.

Police said the apartment was “covered in blood,” according to court records.

Lloyd denied stabbing the woman or seeing any blood in the apartment. He was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The Wentworth Apartments are owned by Greater Dayton Premier Management. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis called its offices Saturday evening for a comment and got a recorded message. A message could not be left and Lewis emailed its administration.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.