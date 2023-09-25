Dayton man accused of strangling girlfriend, attacking dog with machete indicted

A Dayton man accused of strangling his girlfriend and attacking a dog with a machete has been formally charged.

Johnny Deangelo Pickens, 35, of Dayton was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of strangulation, cruelty to companion animals, aggravated menacing and domestic violence, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Sept. 14 Dayton officers were called to a home after reports of domestic violence.

The victim told officers that her live-in boyfriend, identified as Pickens, was angry and was threatening her.

She said that a few days earlier Pickens had allegedly strangled her and “hacked” her mother’s dog with a machete before hitting it with a blunt object “multiple times.”

The dog survived its injuries.

Pickens is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.

He is set to be arraigned on Sept. 28.