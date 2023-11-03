Dayton man accused of trying to fire gun at woman, stealing her dog Spicy Meatball

Nov. 2—A Dayton man is accused of pointing a handgun at a woman Monday and pulling the trigger — but the gun did not fire — before stealing her dog from the backyard.

Bail was set at $75,000 for Alva Jason Johnson, 46, during his Wednesday arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court. He was charged Tuesday with aggravated burglary, burglary, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, having a weapon under disability and misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

A woman told Dayton police that Johnson came over at 4 p.m. Monday to her home in the 400 block of Brooklyn Avenue looking for her ex-boyfriend but she told Johnson he was not there.

The woman said Johnson got angry and pointed a handgun at her and pulled the trigger but that it did not go off. Johnson then pointed the gun at her car and tried shooting it, but apparently Johnson did not have any bullets in his gun, according to an affidavit.

The woman said she told Johnson to stop because his issue had nothing to do with her. Johnson then said he needed something for collateral and walked through her house and into the backyard, where he broke the door to her camper and stole her dog, a black and white cane corso, pit bull mix named Spicy Meatball, the affidavit stated.

Officers found Johnson in the attic of his residence in the 3400 block of East Fifth Street, where he eventually was taken into custody.

Johnson remains in the Montgomery County Jail.