Dayton man acquitted of stabbing, killing Springboro man

A Dayton man stood trial and was found not guilty for the alleged stabbing and killing of another man.

Eric Bridges, 21 at the time of the charges, was acquitted on three counts: two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, according to records from the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Bridges faced a second count of felonious assault; however, the presiding judge ruled a mistrial for the charge after the jury could not reach a verdict. Following the mistrial, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the charge.

News Center 7 previously reported that a grand jury indicted Bridges last year in August for allegedly stabbing and killing Samuel Osborne, 40, of Springboro.

Dayton police responded to multiple calls about a fight in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 14.

In one 911 call, obtained through a public records request, the caller told dispatchers “someone needs an ambulance now” and continually asked first responders to hurry.

In another 911 call, a neighbor told dispatchers “all they can hear is screaming” coming from the house, and while they can’t see what is happening, they said it sounded like someone was hurt.

When crews arrived on scene, they found one man, later identified as Osborne, stabbed in his chest, Major Brian Johns, commander of the investigations unit at the Dayton Police Department, said. He was immediately transported to a local hospital where he died.

Bridges was at the scene when officers arrived and was subsequently arrested.

He was held in Montgomery County jail on a $1 million bond.

Officers initially thought that Osborne was visiting Bridge’s mother at the home when an argument ensued, leading up to the stabbing.