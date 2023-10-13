Dayton man allegedly beat, choked woman until she’s unconscious

A Dayton man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman to the point of being unconscious.

Michael Curry, 53, is facing charges including felonious assault with serious physical harm, strangulation, kidnapping and rape, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

On Oct. 10, a woman allegedly asked Curry to pick her up from a doctor’s appointment, according to an affidavit.

The woman said that Curry refused to take her home for several hours and prevented her from getting out of the car by pulling her back inside and assaulting her,

She said that Curry punched her, hit her in the back with a metal rod, choked her until she was unconscious, and raped her before taking her home.

Curry is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.



















