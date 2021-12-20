Dayton man arrested in deadly shooting in Darke County

Dec. 20—A Dayton man accused of shooting and killing a man in Darke County Sunday was arrested in Troy.

Eric Martin, 27, is being held in the Miami County Jail on one preliminary murder charge, according to Miami Valley Jail booking records. He has not been formally charged at this time.

Around 4:19 p.m. Sunday, a shooting was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street in Gettysburg in Darke County. Martin and 29-year-old Layton White, of Union City, Indiana, were in a fight when Martin shot White, according to a preliminary investigation by Darke County Sheriff's deputies.

"Eye witnesses observed Martin shoot White in front of the residence," read a press release from the sheriff's office. "Immediately following the shooting, Martin left the scene."

White died from his injuries at the scene.

Around 4:38 p.m., the Miami County Sheriff's Office and Troy Police Department found Martin and his vehicle in Troy, according to the sheriff's office.

Darke County Sheriff's deputies are still investigating the shooting. In addition to deputies, Gettysburg Fire and Rescue and the Darke County Coroner's Office also responded to the incident.

