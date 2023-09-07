Dayton man arrested on domestic violence charges

Sep. 6—A Dayton man was arrested Wednesday on domestic violence charges following a family dispute that involved a firearm, according to Maine State Police.

Troopers responded at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home at 39 Dyer Road in Dayton after receiving a report that a man had assaulted his girlfriend and discharged a firearm both indoors and outdoors while other family members were present, including children.

The agency's Tactical and Crisis Negotiation teams were called in and at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Michael Currier, 47, was taken into custody and transported to the York County Jail.

Currier was charged with aggravated domestic violence assault (strangulation), aggravated reckless conduct, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, obstructing the report of crime or injury, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, discharging a firearm near a dwelling and violating conditions of release.

A woman at the scene was transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries. Several local agencies assisted state police.