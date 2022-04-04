Dayton man arrested on drug charges

Apr. 4—SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced a Dayton, Ohio man has been arrested after a narcotics-related search warrant was executed by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T.

According to a release from the Thoroughmans Office, on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a local Wheelersburg hotel. During a search of the hotel room, officers seized approximately (1,683) grams of suspected methamphetamine a.k.a. "ice", (82) grams of suspected heroin, a digital scale, approximately $320 US currency, drug paraphernalia, and additional evidence of drug trafficking. The estimated street value of drugs seized is $22,000.

Zahki Walker, 21 of Dayton, Ohio was charged with Trafficking and Possession of suspected Methamphetamine, both felonies of the 1st degree, Trafficking and Possession of suspected Heroin, also both felonies of the 1st degree, Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the 3rd degree and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree.

Additionally, 24-year-old Michael Bostwick of Lucasville, Ohio was arrested on a Portsmouth Municipal Court probation holder.

Both Walker and Bostwick were placed in the Scioto County Jail. Walker was scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on April 4, 2022 at 9 a.m.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony drug related charges against Walker and Bostwick.

Sheriff Thoroughman and Chief Brewer would like to request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email [email protected] All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.