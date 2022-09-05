Dayton man arrested for sexually assaulting woman day after being released from jail

A Dayton man is in jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman a day after being released from jail.

Ryan Grefer, 32, was arraigned on a dozen charges Friday in Dayton Municipal Court. He was charged with three counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction and one count of attempt to commit disrupting public service, criminal damage, aggravate burglary, domestic violence and aggravated possession of drugs, according to court records.

>> 1 dead, 21 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima

On Aug. 29, Grefer was released from jail after signing a no contact order.

After being released from jail, Grefer allegedly kicked the front door of a house in the 5300 Northcutt Place. He left, but returned late in the evening on Aug. 30. Police said it was then that he tied down a woman and sexually assaulted her, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Grefer returned the afternoon on Aug. 31 and tried to get back into the house. During his attempt, he allegedly went to the back of the house and tore off the utility meter, cutting off the power.

The victim called the police and they took Grefer into custody. While searching him, officers found drugs in his pocket, according the the affidavit.

>> PHOTOS: Holiday at Home Parade 2022

Grefer is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records. His bond is set at $250,000.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again on Friday.