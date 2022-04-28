Dayton man arrested for Sunday's killings at Romney Meadows

Lafayette police officers stand watch outside of the scene were two people died and four people were wounded as gunshots were exchanged early Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the south end of Phipps Court in Romney Meadows.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kevon McCaster was released from the hospital late Thursday morning, arrested and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of murder for Sunday's double homicide, police said.

McCaster was one of four men wounded in the exchange of gunfire inside an apartment in the 3000 block of Phipps Court in Romney Meadows Apartments.

Two men — Tommy Marshall, 34, and Edward Roberson, 29 — died inside that apartment before help could arrive after the 4:20 a.m. Sunday gunfight.

McCaster, 21, of Dayton, was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of murder and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said.

The shootings broke up the night's party in the parking lot of Phipps Court, which had been going on for hours without any problems, a resident of the neighborhood told the Journal & Courier on Sunday.

"It was a nice party. Everybody got along," the resident said. "It was six to eight hours into the party and everybody was getting along."

The shooting happened because people who do not live in the area showed up and caused problems, the resident said.

"They are not people I have seen here before," the resident said of who she suspects did the shooting.

McCaster and Pierre D. Welton, 34, both were hospitalized after the shooting.

Robert Nelson, 32, of Chicago, and Tyrone H. Maxwell, 40, of Lafayette, both were wounded. They were treated at local hospitals and later released, police said.

McCaster has previous convictions for drug and weapon charges, and he has had his probation revoked in those cases in the past.

Police did not release any of the probable cause for suspecting McCaster's involvement with the killings and shootings.

Prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges against McCaster.

Marshall and Roberson are the first two homicides of 2022. They are the first homicides since Aug. 31, 2021.

