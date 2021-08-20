Dayton man charged, accused of pointing laser at State Patrol helicopter

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Aug. 20—A Dayton man accused of pointing a laser at an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter said he was trying to stop the helicopter from following him, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Matthew S. Clemons, 33, is facing one count of interfering with the operating of an aircraft with a laser, a second-degree felony, according to court documents.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, an OSHP helicopter was helping the Dayton Police Department conduct a gun reduction operation when a green laser beam reportedly hit the helicopter from the ground.

After crews determined the area and vehicle where the laser came from, police initiated a traffic stop of a Honda Insight near Forever Avenue and East Great Miami Boulevard, according to police records.

"In plain view in a cup holder attached to the center console a green laser pointer was located," an affidavit read.

During an interview, Clemons "admitted to buying the laser pointer to stop aircraft [sic] from following him, and admitted to pointing the laser beam at the helicopter more than a handful of times prior to being stopped by police and arrested on this night," according to court records.

His bond was set at $20,000 on Thursday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • To boost vaccinations, South Africa opens jabs to all adults

    Faced with slowing numbers of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations, South Africa has opened eligibility to all adults to step up the volume of inoculations as it battles a surge in the disease driven by the delta variant. The country on Friday started offering shots to everyone aged 18 and older as the volume of shots given per day has stalled even though vaccines are now more widely available. Less than 200,000 jabs are being given per day, down from 250,000 earlier this month and significantly lower than the target of 300,000 that the government had hoped to achieve by this time.

  • U.S. doesn't have 'precise number' of Americans in Afghanistan - White House

    The U.S. government does not know exactly how many Americans are currently in Afghanistan, the White House communications director said on Friday, even as it races to evacuate thousands of people from the chaotic Kabul airport. "We don't have a precise number and there's a reason for that," Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told CNN, adding that is partly because the current count "includes people who may have left the country, who may have left over the course of the last six months." "What we're doing is working to identify how many Americans are there," Bedingfield said.

  • West Hollywood Gay Bar The Abbey Sues Patron After Drugging Claims

    The iconic nightlife venue strongly disputes anyone was roofied at their location.

  • India gives emergency approval for world's first COVID-19 DNA vaccine

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's drug regulator has granted emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine, the world's first DNA shot against the coronavirus, in adults and children aged 12 years and above. The approval gives a boost to India's vaccination programme, which aims to inoculate all eligible adults by December, and will provide the first shot for those under 18, as the country still struggles to contain the virus spread in some states. Unlike most COVID-19 vaccines, which need two doses or even a single dose, ZyCoV-D is administered in three doses.

  • Trumka era ends, and union tactics may be in for a makeover

    The union boss' death presents the AFL-CIO’s 56 affiliate unions with the first real opportunity in more than a decade to change the direction of the powerful national organization.

  • U.S. hits more than 1,000 COVID deaths in one day

    The U.S. recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day - about 42 fatalities per hour - for the first time since March, according to a Reuters tally. The surge in deaths comes as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates. That point hammered home by the White House's Covid Response team on Wednesday. "This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated." The Reuters tally from state data on Tuesday showed 1,017 deaths. That takes death toll from the pandemic to just under 623,000 people, the highest number of deaths officially reported by any country in the world. The United States has reported more than 100,000 new cases a day on average for the past twelve days, a six-month high. The hardest hit region is the South. Florida reported a record of nearly 26,000 new cases last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lakeside Medical Center north of Miami said 90 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said the hospital is simply out of intensive care beds. "They've got 5 patients in their ER who are in desperate urgent need of an ICU level of care. I want something. What I don't want is a request for five caskets because I've had five people die while waiting for emergency health care." The surge in deaths and cases comes as school districts across the country welcome students back from summer vacation - many being met with a battle over whether to mandate masks. The Florida State Board of Education voted this week to sanction two local school boards who defied the Republican governor and required children wear face coverings. On Wednesday CDC director Rachelle Walensky, making the case for additional booster shots, said new data confirms that vaccine protection against COVID-19 decreases over time and is less effective against the Delta variant.

  • 'I'm a corpse': Ailing Guadalajara drug kingpin gives first interview from prison

    Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, convicted in the murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, spoke for the first time in an exclusive Noticias Telemundo interview.

  • Teacher accused of sending sexual TikTok messages to student loses Missouri license

    The teacher, 46, pleaded guilty to felony stalking of a student earlier this year.

  • Stevie Nicks Reflects on Past Addiction Issues: 'I Survived Me'

    The Fleetwood Mac singer joined Tim McGraw for a chat on his Apple Music Country show Beyond the Influence Radio

  • Kyle Rittenhouse was recorded weeks before the Kenosha shooting saying he wished he 'had my f---ing AR' to shoot at people leaving CVS, prosecutors say

    Kenosha prosecutors say a new video provides "crucial insight" into Kyle Rittenhouse's vigilante state of mind in summer 2020.

  • DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another

    A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside of his Washington D.C. high school Wednesday as his father waited to pick […] The post DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Neighbor Charged with Hate Crime Accused of Coming Back for More

    King County Sheriff’s OfficeIn 2017, Thi Pham, a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman, moved to Shoreline, Washington, to live with her husband, William Healy. To hear the couple tell it, virtually from the moment Pham arrived, she was under verbal attack from a racist next-door neighbor, Jan Myers.According to Healy and Pham, Myers, 72, began unleashing slurs, calling her “Miss Vietnam” and “Miss Saigon” and alleging that she was a mail-order bride.Myers, meanwhile, said she really only had a problem w

  • Video shows police fatally shoot motorist in Marietta, Georgia, after brief chase

    The driver, 28-year-old Devonte Dawayne Brown, appeared to be surrounded by officers when he was gunned down.

  • Parents charged after baby left in hot car on Long Island

    The 1-year old boy was found alone, crying and sweating, in the back of a Mercedes-Benz outside the Americana Mall in Manhasset Tuesday afternoon.

  • ‘I think she’s out,’ deputy says after violent arrest

    Body cameras worn by the deputies with the Solano County Sheriff's Office recorded them pulling guns on Nakia Porter before slamming her to the pavement while handcuffing her along a rural road in the town of Dixon on the night of Aug. 6, 2020. Porter's father, Joe Powell, was also placed in handcuffs and briefly detained. Porter was jailed overnight on suspicion of resisting arrest, but never charged.

  • Bartender Seen Kissing Married Man in VFW Bar Before Body Found on Farm: Cops

    Isanti County Sheriff/GoFundMeOn Aug. 5, Amanda Jo Vangrinsven disappeared.That night, Vangrinsven, 32, was seen drinking with Richard Melvin Peterson, 37, at the Isanti, Minnesota VFW hall where she tended bar, and where Peterson reportedly served in a “leadership position.” But Vangrinsven had had too much to drink, according to an unsealed search warrant obtained by The Daily Beast, and Peterson told her friends he would drive her home.Instead, Peterson and Vangrinsven wound up at The Dugout

  • Boyfriend strangles girlfriend and leaves her body on living room couch, Texas cops say

    When friends checked on the woman, they found her body on the couch 5 feet from the door.

  • (Not) made in the USA: Defense contractor sold U.S. military ‘American’ goods that were made in China

    The contractor provided everything from swimming trunks for West Point cadets to spools of concertina wire, all made in China, prosecutors said.

  • Former Parkland deputy: 'I did the best I could"

    The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead said after a hearing Wednesday that he never would have sat idle if he had known people were being killed. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, 58, appeared in court, where his attorney argued to dismiss child negligence charges against him, the Sun Sentinel reported. After the hearing, Peterson lost his composure and fought back tears as he described how his life has changed after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

  • New details emerge about missing family found dead in Mariposa Co.

    Action News has learned new details about the two adults and young child found dead in Mariposa County.