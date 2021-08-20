Dayton man charged, accused of pointing laser at State Patrol helicopter

Aug. 20—A Dayton man accused of pointing a laser at an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter said he was trying to stop the helicopter from following him, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Matthew S. Clemons, 33, is facing one count of interfering with the operating of an aircraft with a laser, a second-degree felony, according to court documents.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, an OSHP helicopter was helping the Dayton Police Department conduct a gun reduction operation when a green laser beam reportedly hit the helicopter from the ground.

After crews determined the area and vehicle where the laser came from, police initiated a traffic stop of a Honda Insight near Forever Avenue and East Great Miami Boulevard, according to police records.

"In plain view in a cup holder attached to the center console a green laser pointer was located," an affidavit read.

During an interview, Clemons "admitted to buying the laser pointer to stop aircraft [sic] from following him, and admitted to pointing the laser beam at the helicopter more than a handful of times prior to being stopped by police and arrested on this night," according to court records.

His bond was set at $20,000 on Thursday.