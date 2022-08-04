Dayton man charged in death of 2-month-old son

Aug. 4—A Dayton man is facing charges in the death of his 2-month-old son.

James Kyle Gilmore, 31, of Dayton, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

On July 21, Dayton police responded to an apartment in the 3300 block of White Oak Drive on a report of a person down. When officers arrived, medics were attempting life-saving measure on a 2-month-old infant, according to court documents.

Medics transported the baby to Dayton Children's Hospital, where staff observed injuries consistent with abuse, an affidavit read.

Detectives spoke to the infant's father, Gilmore, who reportedly denied knowing what caused the baby to become unresponsive. Gilmore was the only adult caring for the infant when he became unresponsive, according to court records.

The infant died on July 29, according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office. The cause and manner of death have not been determined, the corner's office told the Dayton Daily News today.

While investigating, detectives reportedly found video footage from July 21.

"Video revealed Mr. Gilmore taking actions to prevent [the infant] from breathing, leading to his eventual unresponsiveness," the affidavit read.

As of late Thursday morning, Gilmore was not in police custody, according to jail booking records.

We will update this story as more information is available.