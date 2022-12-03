Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal

Dec. 2—LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance.

Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.

Assistant Public Defender Caroll Creighton said Farr would only plead to the failure to comply charge and not the felonious assault, so the man intends to go to trial.

According to police, on Sept. 4, at around 2:15 a.m., Farr fled from police in a car, which flipped over when he turned onto North Shore Drive. Farr was ejected from the vehicle, which then rolled on top of him.

Farr was transported to Mercy Health — St. Rita's and upon his release, was arrested. He had been wanted for violating his parole on a robbery charge, for which he was released from prison in March.

According to the indictment, Farr used or attempted to use his vehicle to assault Patrol Officer Zach Carpenter. His jury trial is set to begin on Jan. 3, 2023.