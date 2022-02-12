Dayton man charged in shooting; victim shoots suspect in foot

Feb. 11—A Dayton man is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on Wednesday with a rifle in Dayton.

Todd Gary Slaughter, 38, was charged Friday in Dayton Municipal Court with one count of felonious assault.

Dayton police responded to a shooting Wednesday in the 500 block of Cedarhurst Avenue.

The gunshot victim said he had gotten into a fight with another man earlier. That man said, "'I've got something for you' and came back with Mr. Slaughter," an affidavit read.

Slaughter reportedly got out of the vehicle with an AR-15 and pointed it at the victim.

"[The victim] drew his firearm and fired at Mr. Slaughter in self-defense, striking his foot," court documents read. "Mr. Slaughter fired the AR-15 an unknown amount of times and he and [the third man] fled the area."

Police later received a call that Slaughter was at Miami Valley Hospital. He was arrested once he was discharged.

Slaughter's bail was set at $25,000, according to court records. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

On Friday, Slaughter's bail was set at $25,000, according to court records.