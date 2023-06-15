Dayton man in child porn case dies; Court dismisses charges

Charges have been dismissed in the child pornography case involving a Dayton man arrested in Florida.

Dozens of charges previously filed against James Tucker II, 36, were dismissed Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to court documents. The court order notes that the charges were dropped without prejudice because Tucker died.

>> I-TEAM: GM to announce new ‘positive’ manufacturing project at DMAX Brookville plant Friday

Tucker was arrested by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) with the assistance of the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force last month in Sarasota County, Florida.

Tucker was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on 40 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor in April. 20 counts were for creating, reproducing, and/or publishing illegal content. The charges came after a Dayton Police investigation.

It’s not currently known if Tucker had been brought back to Ohio before his death.