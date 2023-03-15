Dayton man who claimed he was African prince gets 20 years in fraud case

Mar. 15—A Dayton man who claimed he was a prince from the African nation of Ghana will spend the next two decades in federal prison for defrauding at least 14 victims of more than $800,000.

Daryl Robert Harrison, aka Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Dayton to the maximum 20 years in prison.

Harrison, 44, was found guilty following a September 2022 jury trial of 10 federal fraud crimes including mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and witness tampering.

From January 2014 until September 2020, Harrison reportedly stole from victims who thought they were investing in African trucking mining companies.

"Harrison — falsely holding himself out to be a royal prince from the African nation of Ghana — told investors he had direct connections with these companies, and that they could expect an investment return of 28- to 33%," according to the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker of the Southern District of Ohio.

Harrison and his stepfather also claimed to be ministers with Power House of Prayer Ministries, which sponsored religious services in the Dayton area, southwestern Ohio and Parker, Colorado. Some of the victims were church members.

After receiving investments, Harrison reportedly withdrew thousands of dollars from the church's bank accounts. He and his stepfather used the money to rent a house in Colorado and buy luxury vehicles, and pay for airfare, hotel accommodations and rental cars, according to the U.S. attorney's office.