Dayton man convicted of child sex crime faces new charges

Jun. 12—A Dayton man who went to prison more than 20 years ago for a child sex crime is accused of sexually abusing another child.

Douglas Lee Lockhart, 56, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of gross sexual imposition, both with a sexually violent predator specification that would add prison time, if convicted.

Lockhart is accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl on May 30 at a house in the 300 block of South Harbine Avenue. The girl told her grandmother and mother, who reported it to police, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Lockhart is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his May 31 arrest by Dayton police.

He was charged in February 1997 with rape involving a child younger than 13, and in December 1997 was convicted of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13. He was sentenced to three years in prison, and for several years following his release was required to register his address as a sex offender. He is no longer on the registry,