Dayton man convicted in four cold case rapes sentenced to over 40 years in prison

A Dayton man convicted last month for multiple cold case rapes dating back to 2013 has been sentenced to prison.

Tiandre Turner, 44, was convicted in April on over a dozen charges, including multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, felonious assault and abduction. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 44 years in prison.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jury reaches verdict in case of man at center of cold case, serial rape investigation

Turner was arrested in November. The day after his arrest, Dayton Police announced that his arrest was part of a cold case investigation.

Turner was convicted of four rapes that occurred between 2013 to 2014. Three of the four victims were sexually assaulted in Dayton and the fourth victim was abducted in Dayton and taken to Harrison Twp., where they were sexually assaulted.

News Center 7 previously reported that analysis of DNA evidence found at all four scenes lead to linking Turner to the assaults.

In March 2014, one victim said that she was abducted, sexually assaulted and beaten. The assault caused a fracture to her back, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Just over a week later, in April 2014, a second victim said she was “dragged from an alleyway” into a residence on W. Grand Avenue where she was sexually assaulted, beaten and “robbed of her cellphone and $40.”

After the sentencing, Dayton Police Major Brian Johns said he has no doubt there are more victims.

“If there’s more victims out there, this isn’t over yet,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact The Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.



