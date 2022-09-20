Dayton man convicted of shooting man in the back of the head

A Dayton man has been convicted of shooting a man in the back of the head and killing him last year.

Raymond S. Walters, 65, was convicted earlier this month on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The conviction came after he pleaded no contest to the charges.

Court records show that a count of felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.

In July 2021, Walters was the passenger in a car driven by his brother, when he “exited the front passenger side of the vehicle...and pulls out a handgun.” He then began shooting at George Smith, 45.

A bullet hit a nearby garage, the bill of the Smith’s baseball hat and a third shot hit Smith in the back of his head as he tried to run away, according to police.

Smith was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but later died, according to investigators.

Walters then jumped back into the car with his brother and the two drive off. As the car drove off, Walters fired another shot toward a resident at a house in the 1000 block of Gerhard Street.

News Center 7 previously reported that Walters had previous convictions in Montgomery County for attempted murder and felonious assault. He also has violent crime convictions in Hamilton, Scioto, Pike and Highland counties.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 28 at 2 p.m., according to court documents. He faces 15 years to life in prison for each of the three murder convictions.



