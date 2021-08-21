Dayton man dead, another injured in double shooting; victim identified

Aug. 20—A man who died following a shooting Thursday night that injured another man on West Third Street in Dayton has been identified.

Jonaven Reddick, 26, was identified by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger as the man who died after the double shooting.

"The initial indication is that the two victims in this incident were fired on and struck by suspect(s) in a separate vehicle," Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

Police were working the scene of a crash at West Third and Antioch streets when they were approached around 10:10 p.m. by an unrelated vehicle with two occupants, including Reddick, suffering from gunshot wounds, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

"Medics were requested and the individuals were transported to an area hospital," Hall said. "Regrettably one of the occupants died as a result of his wounds and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries."

Officers determined the shooting happened in the 4100 block of West Third Street, and homicide detectives responded to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Police Department 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. Callers to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and a reward is available for tips that lead to an arrest.